Frontline Fighter Winea Timos works at Community Clinic

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As healthcare workers continue to fight on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, we want to thank those making a difference in our community.

Tonight we honor Winea Timos.

Winea is a medical assistant and Marshallese interpreter at the Community Clinic in Springdale.

Throughout the pandemic she has been helping with the clinic’s drive-thru testing and delivering food to patients in quarantine.

She does this all while caring for her younger siblings and grandparents.

The person who nominated her says they are proud of the compassionate and independent woman Winea has become!