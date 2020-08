SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to recognize those making a difference in the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight we want to thank Yesenia Estrada.

Yesenia is a medical assistant who has worked tirelessly at a COVID screening clinic in Springdale.

Yesenia, thank you for everything you’re doing to help stop the spread of the virus.

Read about other Frontline Fighters here!