Frontline Fighters at Washington Regional testing site save man from heart attack

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — When Gregg Coroleuski drove himself to get tested for COVID-19, he didn’t expect to go through a life-threatening emergency. The healthcare workers at Washington Regional’s testing site found him just in time and saved his life, making them tonight’s “Frontline Fighters.”

Coroleuski collapsed with no heartbeat. The Washington Regional team found him, gave him several rounds of defibrillation and took him to the medical center, where he finally regained consciousness.

Nearly a week after Coroleuski’s heart attack, he went back to meet what he hand his wife called their, “team of angels.” This includes Heather Hutchison, Tama Ellis, Melissa Byerley, Susan Anderson, Kylie Niland and Erin Roberts.

Greg was proud to announce he tested negative for COVID-19.

