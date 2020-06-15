Frontline Fighters Cory and Justin Lawson work for the police department

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced thousands of Arkansans to isolate, but there are still many who risk their lives each and every day to protect our community, including the Lawson brothers.

Cory and Justin Lawson protect and serve the Springdale and Pea Ridge communities, both working for their local police departments.

Cory and Justin’s mom nominated them, saying she is proud of everything they do.

Thank you for continuing to work on the front lines during our nation’s health crisis.