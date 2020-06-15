Frontline Fighters work at Osage Veterinary Clinic

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As COVID-19 continues to take a toll on our nation, we are taking a moment to recognize the Frontline Fighters risking their own health to save the lives of others and this includes those protecting our animal friends.

Thank you Osage Veterinary Clinic.

The person who nominated them said the entire staff at Osage has been working tirelessly to keep family pets safe and healthy throughout the pandemic and they have done so courageously and with a smile.

Thank you Osage Veterinary Clinic for all your work!