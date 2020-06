FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Each night we honor a local Frontline Fighter who’s doing their part in protecting our community.

Tonight, we say thank you to the workers from the State Revenue office in Fayetteville on MLK.

They have been open the entire time during the pandemic working hard to keep residents safe.

They’ve been wearing masks and practicing social distancing and are exposed to a lot of people each day.

Thank you for your service!