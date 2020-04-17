Thank you, Colleen Marie Thompson & Erica Ross

"They neither seek or expect notoriety, they just do what they do because they are amazing."

KNWA and FOX24 want to honor the people putting themselves at risk to serve our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve started a new weekly segment called Frontline Fighters.

Every Friday, we’ll highlight a local person committed to helping others. Our very first Frontline Fighters are Colleen Marie Thompson and Erica Ross! They work for Grand Brook Memory Center in Rogers.

Colleen Marie Thompson works for Grand Brook Memory Care of Rogers

The person who nominated them, who wishes remain anonymous, told us Colleen Marie and Erica go above and beyond to help their residents, many of whom don’t understand why they’re not able to see their loved ones right now.

Erica Ross is the executive director for Grand Brook Memory Care of Rogers

Here’s a portion of the letter they sent to KNWA & FOX24.

“There is no visitation as you know, and for both residents and families alike, it is quite horrible. Just being able to see, hug, laugh together, share a memory, or simply sit together while your father slips off into a nap reading a book is a wonderful and meaningful memory. For them, we are their lifeline into the outside world, for the most part. They can’t go out, they can’t see their loved ones, and in many cases, they just don’t understand that. This brings me back to Coleen and Erica. They sit directly in the crossfire between the families and the residents. The amazing thing is, if they could get out of the crossfire, I doubt they would; they CARE. They spend their days talking to residents and their families, assuring both, all the while trying to make Grand Brook a relaxing,enjoyable respite that our father deserves. …They are doing something amazing…not just for the 32 residents that live there, but for their families as well. They deserve our deepest gratitude, and they deserve to be recognized.”

To Colleen Marie and Erica – THANK YOU.

You are truly heroes, and you are making a difference in the lives of people in Northwest Arkansas.

Do you know a Frontline Fighter who deserves a “thank you” for their hard work right now? Tell us about them! CLICK HERE to nominate your Frontline Fighter.