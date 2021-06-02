Three Frontline Fighters at Washington Regional helped with COVID-19 screenings

The pandemic has been challenging to all aspects of life and our health care workers continue to face those challenges head-on.

KNWA/FOX24 and Washington Regional want to recognize this week’s Frontline Fighters, Samar Qedan, Justin Partin and Laura Droke.

When the pandemic hit Northwest Arkansas, three APRN’s from Washington Regional’s Walker Heart Institute Cardiovascular Clinic stepped in to help. These three were reassigned to the coronavirus screening clinic, where they helped screen and test patients for COVID-19 while also continuing their roles at their home clinic.

Washington Regional and Walker Heart Institute Cardiovascular Clinic want to thank Frontline Fighters Samar, Justin and Laura for all they do to help care for our community.