Discover the Landmark Difference
As a cancer patient, you have a right to choose where and with whom you receive treatment, regardless of where your primary physician referred you to.
Our caring, compassionate teams of Radiation Oncologists, Medical Oncologists, and supporting staff never forget that behind every chart is a person who needs words of encouragement as much as they need innovative care. In short, we treat every patient as if they were a member of our own family. Cancer centers are not all the same, Landmark Cancer Centers are special. Our patients can expect the highest level of individualized care, designed around you. We emphasize easy accessibility and flexible scheduling to allow you to undergo treatment within your daily schedule. From our modern, ground level drive-up facilities, to our comfortable look and feel, Landmark Cancer Center locations strive to make the patient as comfortable as possible during this stressful time.
CONTACT
Landmark Cancer Center & PET Imaging
2526 Pinnacle Hills Parkway
Rogers, Arkansas 72758
Tel: 479.271.8900
Fax: 479.715.8060
Services Include: Medical/Radiation Oncology, PET Imaging
Providers: Dr. Wells, Dr. Jaggernauth, Dr. Lasley