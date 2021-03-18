Discover GenesisCare – Designing Better Care

As a cancer patient, you have a right to choose where and with whom you receive treatment, regardless of where your primary physician referred you.

At GenesisCare, our purpose is to design care experiences that get the best possible life outcomes. We believe care should be focused on the individual, not the condition. That care should be available when and where people need it most.

Our caring, compassionate teams of Radiation Oncologists, Medical Oncologists, and supporting staff never forget that behind every chart is a person who needs words of encouragement as much as they need innovative care.

Our patients experience world-class care close to home.  We design our care around you. At GenesisCare, we emphasize easy accessibility and flexible scheduling to allow you to undergo treatment within your daily schedule.

Patient Information

“The Day you hear the words “you’ve got cancer” is the most frightening day of your life.  As you navigate your journey, consultations…surgery…chemo, the path can be a lonely one.  I’m so very thankful for Dr. Jag & the amazing team at GenesisCare.  They walked that path with me & made sure I knew I wasn’t alone.  They took the time to get to know me as a person, not as a patient.  They actually listened to my answer when they asked how I was doing.  They made me feel like I was the most important person in the world. They made me feel like a friend.  And for that, I will always be grateful.”

D.S. – Arkansas

Discover the Landmark Difference

Patient Information

CONTACT

Landmark Cancer Center & PET Imaging

2526 Pinnacle Hills Parkway
Rogers, Arkansas 72758

Tel: 479.271.8900
Fax: 479.715.8060

Services Include: Medical/Radiation Oncology, PET Imaging

Providers: Dr. Wells, Dr. Jaggernauth, Dr. Lasley

