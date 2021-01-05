Don’t let COVID-19 impact your cancer care

Landmark Cancer Center

ROGERS, AR – ” So during a pandemic patients should not ignore their cancer care.” Simeon Jaggernauth, D.O. is an oncologist with Landmark Cancer Center. “It is absolutely imperative that they continue to see their physicians and to seek help, specially if there is a concern about cancer.”

“COVID-19 is a very deadly disease for specific populations. But it does not mean that we should ignore what kills many Americans every year. At Landmark Cancer Center we are guaranteeing your safety at every one of our centers. Our goal is to make sure that your cancer care is appropriate and that you feel safe in our environment. We make sure that people are screened on a daily basis. We have the ability to do video conferencing through zoom. We make sure that everyone coming into the center and leaving the center is fully screened to be negative for COVID-19.”

“Cancer patients should feel safe about getting the coronavirus vaccine because it is scientifically proven. And we’re seeing more and more data which proves its efficacy. So if I were to have access to the vaccine I would take it.” Dr. Jaggernauth says that the vaccine will be great protection for cancer patients undergoing treatment. “This would allow patients to not only receive cancer care immediately but should they develop risk factors leading to COVID, they can be protected before they actually develop it.”

For more information or to book an appointment call 479-271-8900 or go to www.lmcancercenter.com

Discover the Landmark Difference

As a cancer patient, you have a right to choose where and with whom you receive treatment, regardless of where your primary physician referred you to.

Our caring, compassionate teams of Radiation Oncologists, Medical Oncologists, and supporting staff never forget that behind every chart is a person who needs words of encouragement as much as they need innovative care. In short, we treat every patient as if they were a member of our own family. Cancer centers are not all the same, Landmark Cancer Centers are special. Our patients can expect the highest level of individualized care, designed around you. We emphasize easy accessibility and flexible scheduling to allow you to undergo treatment within your daily schedule. From our modern, ground level drive-up facilities, to our comfortable look and feel, Landmark Cancer Center locations strive to make the patient as comfortable as possible during this stressful time.
Landmark Cancer Center & PET Imaging

2526 Pinnacle Hills Parkway
Rogers, Arkansas 72758

Tel: 479.271.8900
Fax: 479.715.8060

Services Include: Medical/Radiation Oncology, PET Imaging

Providers: Dr. Wells, Dr. Jaggernauth, Dr. Lasley

