Don’t let COVID-19 impact your cancer care

ROGERS, AR – ” So during a pandemic patients should not ignore their cancer care.” Simeon Jaggernauth, D.O. is an oncologist with Landmark Cancer Center. “It is absolutely imperative that they continue to see their physicians and to seek help, specially if there is a concern about cancer.”

“COVID-19 is a very deadly disease for specific populations. But it does not mean that we should ignore what kills many Americans every year. At Landmark Cancer Center we are guaranteeing your safety at every one of our centers. Our goal is to make sure that your cancer care is appropriate and that you feel safe in our environment. We make sure that people are screened on a daily basis. We have the ability to do video conferencing through zoom. We make sure that everyone coming into the center and leaving the center is fully screened to be negative for COVID-19.”

“Cancer patients should feel safe about getting the coronavirus vaccine because it is scientifically proven. And we’re seeing more and more data which proves its efficacy. So if I were to have access to the vaccine I would take it.” Dr. Jaggernauth says that the vaccine will be great protection for cancer patients undergoing treatment. “This would allow patients to not only receive cancer care immediately but should they develop risk factors leading to COVID, they can be protected before they actually develop it.”

