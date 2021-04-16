Early detection is key in breast cancer treatment

Sponsored Content Genesis Care

by: Genesis Care

Posted: / Updated:

“Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women in the United States.” Foster Lasley, MD, is a radiation oncologist with Genesis Care in Rogers. He says the numbers from breast cancer are staggering. “Every year it kills about hundred seventy thousand women and about one in eight women will experience breast cancer sometime in their life. Oftentimes you can feel a mass, but oftentimes it can be found long before you could ever feel a mass. The best way to screen for breast cancer is with a mammogram. Different groups disagree on when you should start it but it should probably start sometime between age 40 and age 50 and happen every one to two years and there’s no upper limit for when you need to stop.”

“When you get a mammogram oftentimes they’ll find a lump or some kind of irregularity. They may want to do some additional testing, maybe a different kind of scan, maybe the same scan in a shorter follow-up or they may want to take a small piece of it, like a biopsy. After that, they can decide whether it’s benign or whether this is something that we need to pursue further like a cancer or pre-cancerous condition. Breast cancer is one that can grow and can spread relatively quickly and so getting it under control and finding it early is really important. Time is really key in this particular cancer. When breast cancer is caught earlier it’s much easier to get under control and to help save a life or prevent a lot of problems down the road.”

For more information or to book an appointment call 479-271-8900 or visit the Genesis Care Website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Discover the Genesis Difference

As a cancer patient, you have a right to choose where and with whom you receive treatment, regardless of where your primary physician referred you to.

Our caring, compassionate teams of Radiation Oncologists, Medical Oncologists, and supporting staff never forget that behind every chart is a person who needs words of encouragement as much as they need innovative care. In short, we treat every patient as if they were a member of our own family. Cancer centers are not all the same, Genesis Cancer Centers are special. Our patients can expect the highest level of individualized care, designed around you. We emphasize easy accessibility and flexible scheduling to allow you to undergo treatment within your daily schedule. From our modern, ground level drive-up facilities, to our comfortable look and feel, Genesis Cancer Center locations strive to make the patient as comfortable as possible during this stressful time.
Patient Information

CONTACT

Genesis Cancer Center & PET Imaging

2526 Pinnacle Hills Parkway
Rogers, Arkansas 72758

Tel: 479.271.8900
Fax: 479.715.8060

Services Include: Medical/Radiation Oncology, PET Imaging

Providers: Dr. Wells, Dr. Jaggernauth, Dr. Lasley

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play