“GenesisCare is the largest provider of cancer care in the world, with over 350 clinics in four different countries. In the United States alone, we operate in 17 different states, often in underserved areas or in small towns or suburbs. And we like to be able to provide high quality care with empathy and one on one personal touch, but with the resources of a multinational corporation.”

Dr. Foster Lasley, Radiation Oncologist, has been with GenesisCare since they entered the market is 2020. Prior to that, he has been working in the Northwest Arkansas area since 2018. “So here at GenesisCare, locally, we have a lot of pieces of technology that enable us to provide top quality care. One of those pieces of technology is something called PSMA PET scans or prostate specific membrane antigen, and that allows us to be able to detect prostate cancer and where it’s located at much earlier points in time than we ever have been able to in the past. And in the setting of metastatic prostate cancer, that allows us to sometimes be able to treat metastatic disease with an intent to get rid of it, whereas in the past that wasn’t possible. It’s really important for us to be able to get started on the cancer workup and treatment process as soon as possible.”