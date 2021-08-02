Get World-Class Cancer Care at Genesis Care

“Genesis Care is the largest cancer care organization in the world.” Dr. Foster Lasley is a radiation oncologist with Genesis Care in Rogers. “We’ve got 440 different centers covering Australia, Europe, and now the United States and so with that they bring a whole lot of expertise and a lot of power to implement the newest technologies as they’re coming out and to be able to partner with some of the larger organizations that help provide cancer care.”

“When Genesis Care came in, I saw their emphasis and their values and they lined up a lot with my own and so I jumped right in and I got as involved as I could and I saw that an opportunity arose to be the chair of their clinical management committee and I thought that would be a great position to be able to help to guide the standards of care and clinical practices for the region. So basically I’m in charge of creating a lot of the clinical standards, and management things that would be involved with the central United States holdings of Genesis Care, so that includes Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas. We’re also bringing a lot of new technologies over the next year. That’s going to be transformative to how we treat cancer it’s going to be a lot different than how we used to treat cancer even five years ago world-class cancer care was brought right here to northwest Arkansas.”