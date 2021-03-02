Landmark Cancer Center is now Genesis Care

“We are proud to be part of Genesis Care because it is a global organization bringing the latest and greatest technologies from all over the world right here to northwest Arkansas.” Simeon Jaggernauth, D.O. is an oncologist with Genesis Care formerly Landmark Cancer Center in Rogers.

“Being part of Genesis Care allows us to participate not only in having the latest and greatest technology available to us, but also to tap into physicians, scientists, clinical trials, and many things which we don’t have locally. So it is very important to understand that being part of Genesis Care brings unparalleled care to northwest Arkansas. We’re not only here, but all across the United States and all across the world. And having that right here in our backyard gives us opportunities to help so many more people.”