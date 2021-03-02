Landmark Cancer Center is now Genesis Care

“We are proud to be part of Genesis Care because it is a global organization bringing the latest and greatest technologies from all over the world right here to northwest Arkansas.” Simeon Jaggernauth, D.O. is an oncologist with Genesis Care formerly Landmark Cancer Center in Rogers.

“Being part of Genesis Care allows us to participate not only in having the latest and greatest technology available to us, but also to tap into physicians, scientists, clinical trials, and many things which we don’t have locally. So it is very important to understand that being part of Genesis Care brings unparalleled care to northwest Arkansas. We’re not only here, but all across the United States and all across the world. And having that right here in our backyard gives us opportunities to help so many more people.”

As a cancer patient, you have a right to choose where and with whom you receive treatment, regardless of where your primary physician referred you to.

Our caring, compassionate teams of Radiation Oncologists, Medical Oncologists, and supporting staff never forget that behind every chart is a person who needs words of encouragement as much as they need innovative care. In short, we treat every patient as if they were a member of our own family. Cancer centers are not all the same, Landmark Cancer Centers are special. Our patients can expect the highest level of individualized care, designed around you. We emphasize easy accessibility and flexible scheduling to allow you to undergo treatment within your daily schedule. From our modern, ground level drive-up facilities, to our comfortable look and feel, Landmark Cancer Center locations strive to make the patient as comfortable as possible during this stressful time.
