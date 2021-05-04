Reduce your chances of getting lung cancer

“Lung cancer is the most common cancer killer in the United States. Every year it kills about 1.2 million Americans.” Foster Lasley, MD, DABR, is a radiation oncologist with Genesis Care in Rogers. He says that “The number one risk factor for that is smoking. A smoker has about 20 times the risk as a non-smoker.”

Dr. Lasley says there are many things you can do to reduce your chances of getting the disease. “So the best thing that you can do to reduce your risk of lung cancer is to number one, not smoke. And if you’re already smoking, actually stopping smoking can significantly reduce your risk of developing lung cancer in the future. If you’ve been smoking recently, within the last 15 years, and you’ve smoked a pack a day for 30 years, or 2 packs a day for 15 years, then you may also benefit from getting imaging screening. And that’s done with a CT scan of the lungs done about every year. And they’re looking for nodules. Sometimes when they find a nodule, they may want to do another type of screening test or maybe another CT scan in another six months. Or they may want to take a small piece of that, like a biopsy. They’re looking for cancer, but not all lung nodules are cancer. ”

Dr. Lasley says that screenings are important in finding cancer early. “If you can find lung cancer early, it’s very treatable and even curable. So catching it early is extremely important if you’re at high risk. If you’re smoking the most important thing that you can do for your health is to stop smoking. If you’ve been smoking for a long time the second most important thing you can do is to get involved with a lung screening program to catch lung cancer early. If you catch lung cancer early you can stop it. You can prevent death and you can reduce problems later in life.”

