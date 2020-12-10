Using cutting edge technology to save lives at Landmark Cancer Care

“The mission and purpose of Landmark Cancer Center and all of our centers around the world is to help patients in any part of cancer they are dealing with.” Dr. Simeon Jaggernauth is a medical oncologist at Landmark Cancer Center. He says their goal is to help. “So our goal is to use the latest and greatest technologies to be able to leverage people and the ability to use technology to help everyone dealing with cancer. “

Dr.”Jag,” as he is called by nurses and patients, came to the area from Oklahoma. “I practiced in Tulsa for over ten plus years and I saw the need for excellent cancer care in northwest Arkansas. This led me to the northwest Arkansas region and I found Landmark Cancer Center and I said ‘I want to be part of their mission and goal of taking care of patients in this area.”

“I believe that every patient should be fully empowered to embrace whatever journey that they’re going through with cancer. I’m here to help them understand what that journey involves and to try to do the best that I can with the tools that I have to provide leading and cutting edge technology to them. So they understand completely everything before they finalize their decision.”