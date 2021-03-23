When should I be screened? Your guide to PSA tests.

Genesis Care

by: Genesis Care Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

Rogers, AR – “Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men.” Foster Lasley, MD is a radiation oncologist with Genesis Care, “Every year it kills about 250,000 men in America and about one in eight men will experience prostate cancer sometime in his life. It effectively has no symptoms often until it’s too late. And for that reason, a screening program can often help detect it when it’s early enough to be treated. “

“So the best way to screen for it is with a blood test called PSA. You’ll have this done at your doctor. Most recommendations say to start at age 50 if you’re at average risk and then get it done every year. If you have one family member who has had prostate cancer like a brother or a father, it’s good to start at age 45. Also if you’re African-American it’s recommended that you start at age 45. If you’ve got multiple family members who have had it then they recommend that you start actually at age 40. By starting early you can detect it earlier and it has a much higher chance of cure or reducing chances of diminishment of quality of life. Sometimes if the PSA is found to be a little bit high the doctor may want to take it again after certain behavioral modifications. If it’s really low your doctor may say you only have to have it done every two years instead of every one year. “

If you have any further questions or concerns about prostate screening please talk to your doctor or you can visit genesiscare.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Discover the Landmark Difference

As a cancer patient, you have a right to choose where and with whom you receive treatment, regardless of where your primary physician referred you to.

Our caring, compassionate teams of Radiation Oncologists, Medical Oncologists, and supporting staff never forget that behind every chart is a person who needs words of encouragement as much as they need innovative care. In short, we treat every patient as if they were a member of our own family. Cancer centers are not all the same, Landmark Cancer Centers are special. Our patients can expect the highest level of individualized care, designed around you. We emphasize easy accessibility and flexible scheduling to allow you to undergo treatment within your daily schedule. From our modern, ground level drive-up facilities, to our comfortable look and feel, Landmark Cancer Center locations strive to make the patient as comfortable as possible during this stressful time.
Patient Information

CONTACT

Landmark Cancer Center & PET Imaging

2526 Pinnacle Hills Parkway
Rogers, Arkansas 72758

Tel: 479.271.8900
Fax: 479.715.8060

Services Include: Medical/Radiation Oncology, PET Imaging

Providers: Dr. Wells, Dr. Jaggernauth, Dr. Lasley

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play