Get It to Go NWA

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered all restaurants and bars in the state to shut down dining rooms to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus on Thursday, March 19.

Many local businesses remain open, offering carry-out, drive-thru, and delivery while working to minimize contact between employees and customers.

Here’s a working list of restaurants and other eateries around Northwest Arkansas offering these services:

ROGERS

Anime Café

Applebee’s

Bariola’s

Bliss Cupcakes

Capriccio

City Pumps has food trucks staying open

Colton

Crabby’s Seafood—single meals and bulk

Crossroad’s Tavern—also serving bulk meals, homemade bread, and beer/wine to go—every meal sold donating one to a local shelter

Crumpet Tea Room

Fish City Grill

Fuzzy’s Tacos

Gaby’s Bakery

Grub’s—multiple locations

Gusano’s—multiple locations

Havanna Tropical Grill

Iron Horse Coffee—also serves sandwiches

Juicy Tails

Kirby’s Kupcakes

Levi’s

Mellow Mushroom

Mirabella’s

Napoli’s Italian Restaurant

Neighbor’s Mill Bakery & Cafe

Parkside Public

P.F. Chang’s

Pupuseria Salvandorena —Re-opening next week for pick up

Rail Pizza

Saiwok

Sam’s Old Thyme Hamburgers

Shipley Donuts in Rogers

SNAXS Greens & Munchies

Steak & Shake

Susie Q

Torchy’s Tacos

Waffle Hut

LOWELL

Dairy Queen

Daylight Donuts

Koi

La Carreta Food truck

Wagon Wheel Cafe

FAYETTEVILLE

Atlas The Restaurant

Arsaga’s – Carsaga’s location – Offering “Meals for Multiples”

Berry Natural

Bocca

Bordinos

Cafe Rue Orleans

Chicken Salad Chick

Clean Cookin

Damgoode Pies

Dickey’s Barbecue

Feed and Folly

Feltner Brothers

Flying Burrito

Fog Horns

Fork & Crust

Hammontree’s—Fayetteville location only open

Hugo’s

KJ’s Korean Barbecue

Kosmos Greek Cafe

La Nueva Luna

Little Bread Co.

Loafin Joes

Mamaka Bowls

Mangos

Meji

Mellow Mushroom

Mess hall 45

Mockingbird Kitchen

Mong Dynasty Chinese Restaurant

Onyx Coffee

Panera Bread

Penguin Ed’s

Rolando’s

Royal Donut

San MiguelBar & Grill

Sassy’s Red House

Sauced barbecue

Snack Lab

Slims

Southern Food Company

Steak & Shake

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

TJ’s Sandwich Shop

Torchy’s Tacos

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Tula

Village Inn

Whole Hog Cafe

Wright’s BBQ

Z’s Brick Oven Pizza

SPRINGDALE:

Acapulco

Azul Tequila Mexican Cuisine

Bluefin Sushi

Kyoto Hibachi Food Truck

Loafin Joes

Mama Tang

Mariscos Playa Azul

Patrick’s

Pattaya

Silkroad Thai

The Buttered Biscuit—9am-2pm

Tesoro Beach —they are also providing free lunch to kids

Wellington’s

Westside Burger

TONTITOWN

Jose’s Bar and Grill

Las Palmas

BELLA VISTA

BV Bar & Grill

Dairy Queen

Lakepoint Restaurant

The Ozark Candy Kitchen

BENTONVILLE

Acambaro—multiple locations

Beef O’Brady’s

Blu Fresh Fish Market & Restaurant

Buttered Biscuit—Moberly location only from 9am-2pm

Cafe USA

Clean Cookin

Crepe’s Paulette

Glasgow

GiGi’s Cupcakes

Johnny Brusco

Las Palmas

MELD Kitchen+Sandwich Bar

Ozark Mountain Bagel Company

Panera Bread

Sushi House

TrickDilly

Table Mesa

Taziki’s

The First Seat Pub & Grill

Whole Hog Cafe

CAVE SPRINGS

Cave Springs Coffee Company

Joyhouse Coffee Company— on Facebook

May’s Street Wok Food Truck— on Facebook

Pastafina Italian Restaurant—on Facebook

FARMINGTON

Briar Rose Bakery

Gabriela’s Mexican Grill

JOHNSON

Wright’s Barbecue

LINCOLN

Burger Land

PRAIRIE GROVE