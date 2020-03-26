Get It to Go NWA

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson ordered all restaurants and bars in the state to shut down dining rooms to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus on Thursday, March 19.
Many local businesses remain open, offering carry-out, drive-thru, and delivery while working to minimize contact between employees and customers.
Here’s a working list of restaurants and other eateries around Northwest Arkansas offering these services:
ROGERS
- Anime Café
- Applebee’s
- Bariola’s
- Bliss Cupcakes
- Capriccio
- City Pumps has food trucks staying open
- Colton
- Crabby’s Seafood—single meals and bulk
- Crossroad’s Tavern—also serving bulk meals, homemade bread, and beer/wine to go—every meal sold donating one to a local shelter
- Crumpet Tea Room
- Fish City Grill
- Fuzzy’s Tacos
- Gaby’s Bakery
- Grub’s—multiple locations
- Gusano’s—multiple locations
- Havanna Tropical Grill
- Iron Horse Coffee—also serves sandwiches
- Juicy Tails
- Kirby’s Kupcakes
- Levi’s
- Mellow Mushroom
- Mirabella’s
- Napoli’s Italian Restaurant
- Neighbor’s Mill Bakery & Cafe
- Parkside Public
- P.F. Chang’s
- Pupuseria Salvandorena —Re-opening next week for pick up
- Rail Pizza
- Saiwok
- Sam’s Old Thyme Hamburgers
- Shipley Donuts in Rogers
- SNAXS Greens & Munchies
- Steak & Shake
- Susie Q
- Torchy’s Tacos
- Waffle Hut
LOWELL
- Dairy Queen
- Daylight Donuts
- Koi
- La Carreta Food truck
- Wagon Wheel Cafe
FAYETTEVILLE
- Atlas The Restaurant
- Arsaga’s – Carsaga’s location – Offering “Meals for Multiples”
- Berry Natural
- Bocca
- Bordinos
- Cafe Rue Orleans
- Chicken Salad Chick
- Clean Cookin
- Damgoode Pies
- Dickey’s Barbecue
- Feed and Folly
- Feltner Brothers
- Flying Burrito
- Fog Horns
- Fork & Crust
- Hammontree’s—Fayetteville location only open
- Hugo’s
- KJ’s Korean Barbecue
- Kosmos Greek Cafe
- La Nueva Luna
- Little Bread Co.
- Loafin Joes
- Mamaka Bowls
- Mangos
- Meji
- Mellow Mushroom
- Mess hall 45
- Mockingbird Kitchen
- Mong Dynasty Chinese Restaurant
- Onyx Coffee
- Panera Bread
- Penguin Ed’s
- Rolando’s
- Royal Donut
- San MiguelBar & Grill
- Sassy’s Red House
- Sauced barbecue
- Snack Lab
- Slims
- Southern Food Company
- Steak & Shake
- Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe
- TJ’s Sandwich Shop
- Torchy’s Tacos
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe
- Tula
- Village Inn
- Whole Hog Cafe
- Wright’s BBQ
- Z’s Brick Oven Pizza
SPRINGDALE:
- Acapulco
- Azul Tequila Mexican Cuisine
- Bluefin Sushi
- Kyoto Hibachi Food Truck
- Loafin Joes
- Mama Tang
- Mariscos Playa Azul
- Patrick’s
- Pattaya
- Silkroad Thai
- The Buttered Biscuit—9am-2pm
- Tesoro Beach —they are also providing free lunch to kids
- Wellington’s
- Westside Burger
TONTITOWN
- Jose’s Bar and Grill
- Las Palmas
BELLA VISTA
- BV Bar & Grill
- Dairy Queen
- Lakepoint Restaurant
- The Ozark Candy Kitchen
BENTONVILLE
- Acambaro—multiple locations
- Beef O’Brady’s
- Blu Fresh Fish Market & Restaurant
- Buttered Biscuit—Moberly location only from 9am-2pm
- Cafe USA
- Clean Cookin
- Crepe’s Paulette
- Glasgow
- GiGi’s Cupcakes
- Johnny Brusco
- Las Palmas
- MELD Kitchen+Sandwich Bar
- Ozark Mountain Bagel Company
- Panera Bread
- Sushi House
- TrickDilly
- Table Mesa
- Taziki’s
- The First Seat Pub & Grill
- Whole Hog Cafe
CAVE SPRINGS
- Cave Springs Coffee Company
- Joyhouse Coffee Company— on Facebook
- May’s Street Wok Food Truck— on Facebook
- Pastafina Italian Restaurant—on Facebook
FARMINGTON
- Briar Rose Bakery
- Gabriela’s Mexican Grill
JOHNSON
- Wright’s Barbecue
LINCOLN
- Burger Land
PRAIRIE GROVE
- Fat Rolls Bakery