The City of Fayetteville’s 2023 Gulley Park Summer Concert Series is set to kick off on Thursday, June 8.

John Fulbright will take the stage at 7 p.m. to get things started with various concerts to follow on Thursdays (June 15, 22, 29 and July 6 and 13).

Fayetteville city officials recommend guests bring their lawn chairs and blankets for open-lawn seating. The City encourages you to bring the whole family, including your furry friends, but asks to remember that dogs must remain on a leash.

Limited paved parking is available off park entrances on Old Wire Road and Township St. Additional event parking signs will guide vehicles to turn onto N. Primrose Lane and then take the first right turn into the park. Parking attendants will guide vehicles into the extended open field parking areas as needed. Carpooling is strongly encouraged, and bike parking will be an option for those who choose to ride to the event.

Here’s the full lineup of concerts:

June 8 – John Fullbright

June 15 – Nik Parr and the Selfless Lovers

June 22 – Arkansauce

June 29 – Funk Factory (*Kidz Night)

July 6 – Dead Horse Mountain Band

July 13 – Ashtyn Barbaree

You can pre-order event swag here: www.goplayfay.com/recreation

For more information on the Gulley Park Summer Concert Series, please visit www.fayetteville-ar.gov/concerts.

