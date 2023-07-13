The City of Fayetteville’s 2023 Gulley Park Summer Concert Series will wrap on Thursday, July 20.

Ashtyn Barbaree will take the stage at 7 p.m. on July 13 and things will get started with the School of Rock at 6:20 p.m.

Fayetteville city officials recommend guests bring their lawn chairs and blankets for open-lawn seating. The City encourages you to bring the whole family, including your furry friends, but asks to remember that dogs must remain on a leash.

Limited paved parking is available off park entrances on Old Wire Road and Township St. Additional event parking signs will guide vehicles to turn onto N. Primrose Lane and then take the first right turn into the park. Parking attendants will guide vehicles into the extended open field parking areas as needed. Carpooling is strongly encouraged, and bike parking will be an option for those who choose to ride to the event.

Here’s the full lineup of remaining concerts:

July 13 – Ashtyn Barbaree

July 20 – Funk Factory (*Kidz Night)

You can pre-order event swag here: www.goplayfay.com/recreation

The Gulley Park Concert Series TV appearances are sponsored by Snapple.