Fox24 is excited to partner with Snapple to bring you coverage of The 26th Annual Gulley Park Concert Series.

The Gulley Park Summer Concert Series includes six concerts in all. Concerts are on Thursday evenings 7-9 p.m., taking place at the Gulley Park Gazebo. Concerts will be emceed by KNWA Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff or Jason Suel, host of Good Day NWA and Later with Jason Suel.

2022 Gulley Park Summer Concert Series

June 9 – Route 358

June 16 – Blue Water Highway

June 23 – King Cabbage Brass Band

June 30 – Funk Factory

July 7 – Pert Near Sandstone

July 14 – Brennen Leigh