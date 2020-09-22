5 things you need to know about getting a new pet

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS - "So one thing I want you to know about the Hancock Veterinary Group of hospitals is that we're very committed to providing the best quality service that we can. " Tom Hancock, DVM is the veterinarian with Hancock Veterinary in Springdale. The Hancock Veterinary Group consists of hospitals across northwest Arkansas with locations in Springdale, Bella Vista, Bentonville, and Cave Springs. " You're not going to find any better service. If you go to other parts of the country, we're going to be able to do it just like they do up back east or out west, so we're very much on the cutting edge. "

"We're a group of four veterinary clinics. We founded the first one in 2010 in Springdale. We've got locations in Bentonville, Bella Vista, and now Cave Springs is our newest location. So we're just a group of veterinarians there's about eight of us. We all kind of work together. We all have our own practice. We practice independently but we can also rely on each other to consult and we share equipment and expertise back and forth. Eight minds are a lot better than one so we can provide services that maybe some of the other clinics, especially if they are only one or two doctor practice maybe struggle with. We do all levels of surgery. So pretty most all soft tissue surgery we're going to be able to handle it. One of us is going to be able to do that. But also offer quite a bit of orthopedic surgery that a lot of clinics don't so we can handle a little bit more of the more severe fractures. We do a lot of knee surgeries. We have a doctor that is doing acupuncture. He's doing a lot of different things with pain control and even controlling some seizures. "