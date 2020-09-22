5 things you need to know about getting a new pet

“Welcoming a new pet to your family is always an exciting adventure.” Christy Fergueson, DVM is a veterinarian at Cave Springs Veterinary Services. She’s got some quick tips for new pet owners.
- “Don’t wait until your pet is sick to schedule an appointment. Plan on doing a wellness exam at least once a year with your new baby. That way wellness exams can allow us to fine tune their healthcare plan. They can also allow us to find issues and address them before they become major problems.
- Don’t be afraid to ask your vet questions. We’re here to be a partner in your pets healthcare and we’re here to help in any way we can. so if you ask the question we can make sure and guide you appropriately.
- Be sure to follow your vet’s recommended vaccine protocols. If you are unsure if your pet is current on vaccines, please don’t hesitate to ask. Keeping your pet up to date on vaccines can protect them from illnesses that may be prevalent in their environment.
- Preventing parasites is much easier and safer than it is to treat for them after the fact. And parasites can be dangerous to your pet but they can also be dangerous to you. So keeping your pets on year-round preventatives defiantly helps keep your pet and your entire family healthy.
- Collars and tags can be easily lost or removed. Microchips provide permanent identification and also offer the best chance of getting our baby back to you should they ever get lost.”
If you have any questions or concerns please feel contact Cave Springs Veterinary Services at 479-844-4108.