Cave Springs Veterinary Services offering 50% off for first time patients

Hi, I’m Tom Hancock the founder of Cave Springs and Hancock Veterinary Services. I founded Hancock Veterinary Services in 2012 with my wife Becky based on our shared passion for animals and the northwest Arkansas community.

We opened Cave Springs Veterinary Services this year to better serve the members of our community. We offer a wide range of services at our brand new, central location. We have four exam rooms, offer full in house lab services, a full pharmacy, a treatment area, surgery suite, and a dedicated dental area including x-rays. We are proud of our new facility and can’t wait to meet your family.

New Patient Offer! 
New patients receive 1/2 off their first exam when you fill out our new client registration form here!
We can’t wait to meet you and your pet!
 At our local veterinary clinic in Springdale, AR, you can trust that your pet is getting the best care at the lowest price. We provide pet care for all of your furry friends, including cat dental care, cat spaying, dog neutering, dog spaying, dog teeth cleaning, cat & dog vaccinations (rabies vaccine will be given when medically appropriate), and much more.

