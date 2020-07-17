Creature comforts come to Cave Springs

Cave Springs. AR – “We opened on March 30th. We’re a brand new clinic so everything is shiny and new.” Christy Ferguson, DVM is the veterinarian at Cave Springs Veterinary Services and she says the new clinic has a prime location. ” It’s nicely centrally located in northwest Arkansas, so it’s really easy between 112 and I-49 and things like that to get anywhere in northwest Arkansas to here. It’s not a long drive and there aren’t a huge number of clinics right here but it’s very convenient for a lot of people who are going to and from work to stop on their way and things like that.”

Cave Springs Veterinary Services offers a full range of services. “We have 4 exam rooms. We offer full in house laboratory, a full pharmacy, treatment area, full surgery suite, dental area including dental x-ray, and full digital x-ray as well.”

“We’re really excited, you know, nothing makes you more excited to come to work than to have a really pretty facility that you’re proud of. And here at Cave Spring Veterinary Services we really want to show everything off. You know you can practice wonderful medicine from anywhere but it just makes everybody from me down through all the staff members super excited to be here and proud of where you are working. And I think as clients come in, having a new pretty shiny facility it’s a lot easier to make sure it’s clean and inviting and things like that so, it just makes everyone more comfortable I think.”