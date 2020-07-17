Cutting edge care for your pet

“So one thing I want you to know about the Hancock Veterinary group of hospitals is that we’re very committed to providing the best quality service that we can.” Tom Hancock, DVM says the care you get in northwest Arkansas is the same as in any big city. “You’re not going to find any better service. You go to other parts of the country, we’re going to be able to do it just like they do back east or out west, anywhere else. We’re very much on the cutting edge.”

“We’re a group of four veterinary clinics. We founded the first one in 2010 in Springdale. We’ve got locations Bentonville, Bella Vista and now Cave Springs is our newest location. And so we’re just a group of veterinarians there’s about eight of us. We all kind of work together. We all have our own practice. We practice independently but we can also rely on each other to consult. We share equipment and share expertise back and forth. Eight minds are a lot better than one, so we can provide services that maybe some of the other clinics, especially if they are only a one or two doctor practice maybe struggle with. We do all levels of surgery. So pretty much most soft tissue surgery we’re going to be able to handle. One of us is going to be able to do that. We also offer quite a bit of orthopedic surgery that other clinics don’t. We can handle a little bit more of the severe fractures. We do a lot of knee surgeries. We have a doctor that is doing acupuncture. He’s doing a lot of different things with pain control and even controlling some seizures and things like that. “

Hancock Veterinary Services is offering a 50% discount on new client first time exams. Click here for more information.

Download New Patient Form 

New Patient Offer! 
New patients receive 1/2 off their first exam when you fill out our new client registration form here!
We can’t wait to meet you and your pet!
 At our local veterinary clinic in Springdale, AR, you can trust that your pet is getting the best care at the lowest price. We provide pet care for all of your furry friends, including cat dental care, cat spaying, dog neutering, dog spaying, dog teeth cleaning, cat & dog vaccinations (rabies vaccine will be given when medically appropriate), and much more.

