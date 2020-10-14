Does your pet need acupuncture?

Acupuncture is the insertion of needles into the skin leading to the stimulation of a neurovascular bundle similar to the way it is done in humans.” Steven Bird, DVM is a veterinarian specializing in acupuncture at Hancock Veterinary Services in Springdale.

“Acupuncture helps the body heal itself. It stimulates the body to produce endorphins and enkephalins in order to decrease inflammation and pain.”

“Acupuncture can treat just about any condition, or at least be a useful adjunct to it, but commonly it is used to treat intervertebral disc disease, inflammatory bowel disease and arthritis. We’ve had a lot of success in those cases making pets more comfortable.”

With Buddy here he has intervertebral disc disease and arthritis, we use acupuncture solely as pain control for him and we have no need to give him anti-inflammatory medications or other medications at this point in order to make him comfortable. We do a once monthly treatment on Buddy in order to keep him comfortable. But if he does something silly because he’s feeling do good, we may go ahead and slip in another acupuncture session. “

If you are interested in acupuncture for your pet call Hancock Veterinary Services at 479-717-2688.

