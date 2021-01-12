Giving cats the care they need

CAVE SPINGS, AR – “Many cats do not receive the same level of veterinary care as their dog counterparts do.” Christy Ferguson, DVM is a veterinarian at Cave Springs Veterinary Services. She says that cats need regular checkups the same as dogs and people do.
“Routine wellness care is equally important for cats as it is dogs. This goes beyond just routine vaccines. Cats are masters at hiding medical issues until they’re a huge problem. Annual wellness exams and lab work can help us identify issues early. This allows us to reverse or at least control many diseases.
Fergusson likes to practice preventative medicine at Cave Springs Veterinary Services. “Just like dogs, we also recommend year round flee, tick, and heartworm prevention in cats.”
Many pet owners don’t realize is that their cat can get heartworms. “Yes cats get heart worms too, but unlike dogs there’s not a way for us to treat heartworm disease in cats . All we can do is control any symptoms that may arise such as coughing and trouble breathing. Therefore preventing heartworm disease is much preferred.”
Cave Spings is currently offering 50% off for first time patients. For more information call (479) 844-4108 or visit cavespringsvetservices.com.