Pet Acupuncture @ Hancock Veterinary Clinic

Pet acupuncture is a wonderful alternative form of veterinary medicine that can offer a myriad of benefits to your pet including pain relief, tissue healing, regulation of gastrointestinal motility, immunoregulation and hormone regulation.

Dr. Bird of Hancock Veterinary Services is experienced in cat and dog acupuncture therapy, offering a safe and friendly environment when deciding to try this procedure for the first time. Dr. Bird is passionate about educating clients on how veterinary acupuncture services can enhance your pet’s healing process and balance energy throughout your pet’s body.

Treatments last between 20-45 minutes long and are recommended for pets suffering from various musculoskeletal issues, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, or other chronic conditions.

Call us today at (479) 439-0467 to learn more about the benefits of pet acupuncture and schedule your first appointment!

