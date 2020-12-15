Team Approach to Pet Health with Hancock Veterinary Hospitals

by: Hancock Veterinary Clinic Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

“Consolidation in veterinary medicine kind of like in other industries is getting to be the new trend.” Tom Hancock DVM is the veterinarian at Hancock Veterinary Clinic in Springdale, “it gives us the opportunity to kind of add the expertise. Some of us are better at medicine, so of us are a little better at surgery, and we have some doctors that do acupuncture. We have doctors that do ultra sound as a specialty.”

“It just gives us the ability to add a lot of broader range and more expertise as far as services to our clients. If we run out of something I just pick up the phone, I can call somebody. We can ship medications down and share that way. We’ve got equipment we can pick up and take to each other. So it just adds an element of cooperation. The other thing is sometimes you do have cases that are just a little bit challenging and so we have veterinarians that have practiced everywhere from… I’ve been out 20 years in practice. I’ve got some veterinarians that this is their first year. I’ve got some that have been out around 10 years. And so things change through that whole spectrum of practice time. So we’ve got something that the ones who have been out of school a year or two things’ll change so it keeps us fresh. We know kind of what is on the cutting edge. At the same time some of us who have been around longer can use our experience to kind of help see some things that maybe some of the other veterinarians who haven’t seen as many cases so we can get there a little quicker.”

 At our local veterinary clinic in Springdale, AR, you can trust that your pet is getting the best care at the lowest price. We provide pet care for all of your furry friends, including cat dental care, cat spaying, dog neutering, dog spaying, dog teeth cleaning, cat & dog vaccinations (rabies vaccine will be given when medically appropriate), and much more.

Dr. Hancock Philosophy

