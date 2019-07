Using the bathroom to relieve a full bladder is a simple, commonplace routine, and one that most take for granted. If you are a man in your 60s however, you may experience increased frequency and urgency to urinate followed by a frustrating battle to completely empty said bladder- and in a timely fashion! Sound familiar?

June is Men’s Health Awareness Month and as many as 30 million men suffer from prostate conditions. As the human body ages, multiple systems evolve as physical demands change and chemical makeup is altered. In men, one such evolution occurs in the prostate gland. In a man’s 20s, the healthy prostate is approximately the size of a walnut. Over time exponential growth occurs [1], with excessive enlargement leading to obstruction of the urethra and consequently, altered urinary function. These alterations may manifest as frequent urination, difficulty initiating and maintaining a stream, and struggling to fully empty the bladder. If you are experiencing these or other urinary symptoms, you are not alone. In 2009, it was reported that in a sample of 14,139 men in the USA, UK, and Sweden, 72% reported experiencing lower urinary tract symptoms “at least sometimes” [2].