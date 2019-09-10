Taking 1 aspirin a day for heart health may be unnecessary according to a study released by Harvard researchers.

For years, doctors have advised patients to use aspirin’s blood-thinning properties as a preventative step in heart health, but these new studies revealed only a marginal – if any – benefit with users experiencing markedly more digestive-tract bleeding, along with additional side effects. † The study does note that nothing has changed for heart attack survivors and that daily low-dose aspirin is still recommended for them. †

While blood-thinning aspirin is no longer the recommended path for promoting heart health, proper vitamins and dietary supplements may still provide a positive benefit towards proper heart health. Along with a proper diet and regular exercise, supplements like vitamin D, omega-3, curcumin, and Coenzyme Q10 could result in beneficial heart health.

Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10)

CoQ10 is essential for energy production in every cell and organ of the body. It supports the cardiovascular system by maintaining healthy heart muscle and blood vessels. The reduced form of CoQ10 is also a powerful antioxidant that can protect against oxidative stress. ‡ Natural production of CoQ10 slows down as we age so it is a good idea to supplement that contains ubiquinol – the form of CoQ10 naturally produced in the body and more readily absorbed.

Vitamin D3

Vitamin D functions as a hormone, a chemical messenger with widespread effects in the human body. ‡ It is important for optimal bone, cardiovascular, neuromuscular, and immune health. ‡

Curcumin

A natural extract derived from turmeric root, curcumin has been used for centuries to add flavor and color to many Asian foods. Current research indicates that curcumin is a potent antioxidant that may protect against oxidative stress and regulate normal inflammatory responses. ‡ Curcumin supplementation promotes cognitive, joint, and cardiovascular health. ‡ It also aids in chemical detoxification by supporting the liver and kidneys. ‡

Omega-3

Omega-3 essential fatty acids are healthy fats that have important functional roles. These nutrients are not synthesized by the human body and must be obtained from the diet. Fish oils are a rich source of the omega-3 fatty acids EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). Supportive research shows that consumption of EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids may reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. ‡

The Harvard study does note that individuals should speak with their doctor before beginning any aspirin blood-thinning regimen. You should consider consulting with your doctor regarding a dietary supplementation regimen as well. Heart health is important to overall health and with a proper diet and supplementation when needed along with regular exercise, you’ll be on the right path to proper heart health.

