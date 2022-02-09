ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Rogers celebrates Black History Month with its Art on the Bricks series.

This month’s theme is Reflections. Into View Gallery and Studios says its reflections of the black experience exhibit highlights artists of all nationalities, races, ages, and art practices. Something it says is important because Black History Month reflects not just black history, but American history.

“The fact that so many people participated in the exhibit really highlights and really just shows we are all part of this historic fabric and the things that are happening to each one of us right now,” said artist and Museum Curator Kyna Christian.

You can check out the exhibit at Into View Gallery and Studios in Rogers through March 12.