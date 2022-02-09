SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will host an entrepreneur, artist, and philanthropist to give an overview of the black experience in Springdale from a historic and futuristic perspective.

According to a post made on the museum’s Facebook page, the presentation will be held virtually at 6:30 p.m. on February 17.

Airic Hughes is a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of History at the University of Arkansas. The post says his research examines black geographies in America through the lens of federal interstate development in Little Rock.

According to the museum, Hughes founded Vidionairi Enterprises in 2016. Visionairi produces films, media, and events with a mission to promote and preserve black culture through education, creativity, and social justice.

Hughes is also the creator of the Micheaux Award and Film Labs and a recent recipient of the Mid-America Arts Alliance Artist 360 Community Activator Grant, according to the post.

The event is free but registration is required and limited to 100 people. Registration of the event can be found here.