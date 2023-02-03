FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A movie celebrating Black history premiered in Fayetteville on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The film “Freedom’s Path” was filmed in Fayetteville and tells the story of a white Union soldier discovering the real meaning of freedom through the eyes of a young Black man during the Civil War.

People involved in the production of the film say it’s a way to bring to light the struggles during the time while giving back to the community.

“It’s two families that sort of come together in the midst of this horrific time,” said executive producer Kerri Elder.

“It’s all about family, coming together, and brotherhood,” executive producer Blake Elder said.

“Freedom’s Path” hits select movie theaters on Feb. 3.

Proceeds from each ticket will go toward the Historically Black College and University Foundation.