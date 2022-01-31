FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — ALLPS School of Innovation officially kicked off Black History Month on January 31.

For the next month, students will study black history by looking at professionals in different industries.

ALLPS School of Innovation Teacher Randy Coleman says the students need to keep themselves in mind when studying this subject.

“You are black history. You are the chain link between our past and our future. Utilize their skillset, utilize their service to make a difference in the lives of other people, not just themselves but the culture as well,” Coleman said.

The kick-off included a workout with local fitness group Cardio Groove with Kathy and music with DJ Derrick.