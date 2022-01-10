Fort Smith mayor’s office announces Black History Month events

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mayor George McGill’s office in Fort Smith, Ark. announced some upcoming events in honor of Black History Month on Monday, Jan. 10.

On Feb. 4, the classic stage play “A Raisin in the Sun” will have a one-night-only performance, bringing classic Hollywood and Broadway to Fort Smith.

The performance will be held at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, located at 55 S. 7th St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the show are available now and can be purchased here. Prices for VIP admission are $125 and include premium seating, access to VIP Cocktail Hour, reserved parking, coat check and more. General admission is $40 and student tickets with a student ID are $20.

The city’s next event will take place at the Malco 14 theater at Central Mall where there will be two showings of “The Fabric of Fort Smith,” a short documentary acknowledging Black History of Fort Smith.

Show dates are Feb. 11, 12 and 13. Times will be posted at a later date.

There will also be the mayor’s second annual Black History Gala on Feb. 25 at the U.S. Marshals Museum to close out the month’s celebrations.

This will be a black tie event with ticket information and more details coming soon, the release said.

Events will continued to be added for the month. Those seeking more information can contact the mayor’s office at 479-784-2344.