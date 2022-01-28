FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A short film that highlights black individuals and entities in the Fort Smith community will be shown to the public in February.

“The Fabric of Fort Smith” will be shown February 11-13 at the Malco Theater on South Waldron Road in Fort Smith from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The film was commissioned by Fort Smith Mayor George McGill, the first African-American mayor in Fort Smith’s history.

Tickets are $4 at the door or you can purchase tickets online here. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Fort Smith Historical Society.

Ticket information and dates for the Mayor’s Gala will be released at a later time.