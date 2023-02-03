FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church said it is dedicating its services to sharing the beauty of Black history throughout Black History Month.

Its Senior Pastor, Curtiss Smith, said he wants to make sure his community’s stories are being told. By attending the services throughout Black History Month, Pastor Smith said you’ll learn about the individuals behind integrating the Fayetteville school district or the legacies of African-American organizations at the University of Arkansas.

“It just really creates a space where people can see what Black excellence looks like. So we want to make sure that those things are shared, particularly with our young people because it gives them something to aspire to,” said Smith.

Pastor Smith said everyone is invited to attend the special services on Sundays throughout Black History Month.

“Black, white, Hispanic, Native American, it doesn’t really matter, to come out and to see black excellence and to begin to appreciate the value that the African American spirits and the contributions that it has made to this country,” said Smith.

The church is kicking off the events with a service on Feb. 5 featuring guest preacher, Rev. R. Janae Pitts-Murdock, and Grammy award-winning gospel artist, Kurt Carr.

The service on Feb. 12 will have interviews with Historically black colleges and universities graduates and members of the Divine Nine black Greek organizations.

“Of course, they were created because they cannot join white fraternities, and sororities as well. So is this going to be an incredible celebration and bringing those two together because they have played a major role in every industry around the world. We want to take time to celebrate that,” said Smith.

On Feb. 19, an ‘African’ service will feature a performance by the NWA MLK Dream Keepers youth. Smith said they will be sharing renditions of history that have taken place around the nation and in Northwest Arkansas.

The last service during Black History Month, on Feb. 26, celebrates the history of Black churches and what makes them unique.

Each service has a recommended attire as well. You can view them here:

Each service starts at 10 a.m. and Pastor Smith expects the sanctuary to be standing-room only.