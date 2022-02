KNWA and Fox24 will host a special airing of ” The Fabric of Ft. Smith” on Friday and Saturday, February 25th and 26th.

The documentary commissioned by the Fort Smith Mayor’s Office tells the history of African Americans in the area from the formation of the city to its historical election of the city’s first black mayor.

You can watch “The Fabric of Ft. Smith” on KNWA on Friday, February 25th at 12:30 pm or on KNWA and Fox24 on Saturday, February 26th at 11:00 am.