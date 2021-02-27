Northwest Arkansas Black-Owned Business Expo features local entrepreneurs

Black History Month

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local entrepreneurs and people supporting black-owned businesses gathered in Springdale Saturday afternoon.

The Northwest Arkansas Black-Owned Business Expo gave people a chance to connect.

Vendors set up shop right at the Shiloh Square.

Organizer Jasmine Hudson says it’s important to throw your support behind these groups so they find long-term success.

“About 18 months within opening, about eight out of 10 black-owned businesses close, so it’s really important to support them so they stay open and thrive especially during such a crazy time,” Hudson said.

Social distancing and mask-wearing were both required, and vendors were pre-approved before setting up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers