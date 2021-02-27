Northwest Arkansas Black-Owned Business Expo features local entrepreneurs

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Local entrepreneurs and people supporting black-owned businesses gathered in Springdale Saturday afternoon.

The Northwest Arkansas Black-Owned Business Expo gave people a chance to connect.

Vendors set up shop right at the Shiloh Square.

Organizer Jasmine Hudson says it’s important to throw your support behind these groups so they find long-term success.

“About 18 months within opening, about eight out of 10 black-owned businesses close, so it’s really important to support them so they stay open and thrive especially during such a crazy time,” Hudson said.

Social distancing and mask-wearing were both required, and vendors were pre-approved before setting up.