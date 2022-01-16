One-night-only performance to kick off Black History Month

Tickets are on sale now for the classic American stage play “A Raisin In The Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry. The City of Ft. Smith will open Black History Month on Friday, February 4, at 8 pm with the performance at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Ft. Smith.

The play, set in south Chicago, tells the story of the Younger family as they attempt to improve their financial circumstances after the death of their father. The play deals with matters of racism, and housing discrimination. The New York Drama Critics’ Circle named it the best play of 1959, and it is widely considered one of the best plays ever written.

The groundbreaking play originally debuted on Broadway in March of 1959 and was the first Broadway show to have a black writer and the first to have a black director. It was nominated for four Tony Awards including Best Play and Best Director.

This play is a production of California’s Entertainisty Production Studios and will star Jared (J-Red) Walton, best known for the “Clean Kings of Comedy.”

There are three levels of ticket purchase available. The $125 VIP Admission includes Premium Seating, Access to VIP Cocktail Hour, Event Swag Bag, Reserved Parking, and Coat Check. There is also a $40 General Admission and students with a valid ID can purchase tickets for $20.

ArcBest Performing Arts Center is located at 55 S. 7th Street in Fort Smith. Doors open at 7:30 pm. You can purchase tickets online by clicking here.