LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has marked her first proclamation for Black History Month as governor.

Sanders issued the proclamation to the press on Tuesday, Jan. 31, acknowledging that Black History Month is celebrated each year in February, and is a time for “honoring and exploring the culture and history of African Americans and recognizing that our society’s rich diversity is one of our greatest strengths.

Sanders’ proclamation says observing Black History Month provides opportunities to gain a deeper understanding of African American history and acknowledge the centuries of struggles for equality and freedom.

The origins of Black History Month date back to 1915 when Dr. Carter G. Woodson founded the organization known today as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

Black History Month began as “Negro History Week” in February 1926 in the U.S. and in the 1960s, the week expanded into Black History Month as it coincides with the birthdays of Frederick Douglass (February 15) and Abraham Lincoln (February 12).

“Black History Month also celebrates the achievements and contributions that African Americans have made in shaping our country and communities; and we must not forget the men and women who worked tirelessly for freedom, civil rights and equality for all people and whose deeds helped to broaden and enrich American culture,” Sanders said.

As governor, Sanders then proclaimed February 2023 as Black History Month. Citizens of the state are urged to take cognizance of this event and participate fittingly in its observance.