SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History honored black history through its virtual Black in Springdale event.

The event highlighted the history of the city’s black residents and how to better shape the black experience in Springdale.

Airic Hughes, who presented the event, says people can learn about past experiences to promote diversity.

“One of the things that most immediately comes to my mind is the fact that we don’t know a lot about this experience and this information that’s available in Shiloh,” Hughes said. “I think it has a lot of opportunity to help with the growth overall here in Springdale because this is an opportunity for more people to come and learn about this history, particularly about the history of African Americans in Springdale.”

The Shiloh Museum is working to collect more artifacts and stories from anyone to help make it a reality.