UA celebrates Black History Month with virtual conversation

Black History Month

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The University of Arkansas is celebrating Black History Month with a virtual conversation on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Alumnus Reginald Miller hosted the event.

He is also the VP and Global Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion officer for McDonald’s.

Today’s conversation was about the importance of Black History Month and opened up a conversation to the public.

“Black History Month is American history and to be quite honest it shouldn’t be something that is honored by just one demographic or group, it should be celebrated by all Americans as we continue to take care and learn about the diverse culture of this country,” Miller said.

This event is part of a month of events celebrating Black History Month at the U of A.

