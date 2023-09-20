BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, a local organization is taking advantage of the last days of summer by enjoying the amenities Northwest Arkansas has to offer.

Arkansas Latinas en Bici held a community bike ride in Bentonville on September 20.

The organization motivates women in the Hispanic community to get out and ride their bikes.

Arkansas Latinas en Bici says events like these are crucial for Northwest Arkansas.

“We’re helping them feel like they belong. We’re providing services for them, and a space for them with their language in mind and their culture. That hasn’t existed here before, and we’re getting even better, and we’re growing and we’re proud to be there to create a space for them,” said Tania Cardena with Arkansas Latinas en Bici.

Arkansas Latinas en Bici is planning a Dia de los Muertos bike ride on November 4. Registration is open and can be found here.