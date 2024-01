ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A panel was hosted by LatinXNA in Rogers on Sept. 27 to celebrate Latinas in business.

The panel session included testimony from women who serve as business and community leaders that shared their stories about being Latina in business and sports, and how to make the workplace more inclusive and supportive for everyone.

Panelists include Walmart, P&G, and Paramount executives and LPGA pro and Razorback Alumna Maria Fassi.

