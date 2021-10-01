Mariachi festival celebrates Mexican heritage in NWA

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — The Latin Art Organization of Arkansas is set to host the 2021 Mariachi Festival.

The organization aims to promote and strengthen Latin culture by getting the community involved to create spaces for various cultural events. One of those events is the 2021 Mariachi Festival scheduled for Saturday, October 2. The event will take place at the Jones Center in Springdale from 12p.m. to 5p.m.

Event Director, Silvia Merino joined KNWA Today and Fox 24 Morning news to highlight the festival which will include live performances, mariachi music, traditional ballet folklorico dancing, food vendors, crafts and more.

“It’s about educating people and keeping our roots alive. I think that is very important for kids to engage with their actual roots and understand and learn how everything works actually in our countries.” said Merino.

Performers for the 2021 Mariachi Festival include Mariachi Joya Azteca. Mariachi Nuevo Tlaquepaque, Mariachi Los Potrillos, Mariachi Amistad, Mariachi Esencia de México, Ballet Folklorico Herencia de Mexico and Duo Divinas.

Dancers Josué López and Brenda Garcia also gave KNWA Today & Fox 24 viewers a preview of what to expect during the upcoming festival. To learn more about the Arkansas Latin Art Association, be sure to visit the organization’s website.