FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations continue in Northwest Arkansas with the 10th annual Hispanic Heritage Festival hosted by the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

Sunday afternoon, the Fayetteville Square was filled with color, music, good food, and local businesses.

The festival kicked off in fashion with the local Chinelos dance group leading a car parade around the square. Chinelos are traditional costumed dancers, often seen at carnival celebrations in Morelos, Mexico.

Michelle Smith with the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce said as Northwest Arkansas continues to become more diverse, it’s important to highlight those communities.

“This is one of the fastest growing demographics in our area and they have so much to contribute,” she said. “We feel it is important for them to get the recognition they deserve.”

One new business at the festival this year was Banco Si, which means “Bank Yes” in English. Banco Si is the bilingual division of Signature Bank of Arkansas. It’s the first dedicated bilingual bank in the state. It just started it’s services after its grand opening on Friday, September 23rd.

Banco Si President, Francisco Herrero said they want to build trust and connection with the Hispanic community to help people build financial literacy skills and support Hispanic organizations and businesses. He said it’s an honor to help the Hispanic community gain more financial stability.

The NWA Hispanic Heritage Festival is in full swing right now on the Fayetteville Square! You can come out and experience all the fun until 5pm tonight! #NWANews #HispanicHeritage @chamberfay pic.twitter.com/ssZvTbcNS0 — Anna Darling (@AnnaDarlingTV) September 25, 2022

“To offer equitable banking services is personal,” he said. “My team and I are personally committed to do that.”

Banco Si’s main location is in Rogers, but Herrero said they offer bilingual services at any Signature Bank of Arkansas location in the state.