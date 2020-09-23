UAFS kicks off Hispanic Heritage celebrations

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith kicked off their Hispanic Heritage celebrations today.

The University has organized several on campus and virtual events throughout the month.

The events range from food tasting, dance lessons, and open forum discussions.

Nicolas Pattillo is the director of international relations at UAFS and he said it is important to get students interested in Hispanic heritage.

“We can all be doing the same thing but just in diffeent ways and I think that expresses a lot of critical inquiry can be about,” he said. “We can think deeper and more laterally about the same topics and find that common space for one another.”

The campus will be featuring flags, artifacts, and other displays representing Hispanic Heritage until October 15.